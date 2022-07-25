July 25, 2022

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: “Americans deserve to know and see that they have a vice president who is trusted by White House and administration officials to take over, should anything happen to the president. Instead, we have mostly seen the opposite.”

Related: The ‘cabal’ that bragged of foisting Joe Biden on us must answer for his failed presidency.

Also: Biden’s Collapse Exposes Rot in the Establishment: The problem isn’t really Joe Biden. It’s that the supposed “adults in the room” who surround him are children with no self-awareness and a violent allergy to accountability.

Plus:

I don’t expect to see Harris’s stature improve, and I can’t picture her doing well as a candidate for President in 2024, so it’s just as well that Biden keeps saying he’s running for a second term.

And I really wish Trump haters would move away from characterizing his criticisms of the 2020 election as “lies” and attempting to intimidate anyone who wants better election security — calling them a threat to “the legitimacy of American democracy.” Put you efforts into improving the accuracy of our elections, not denouncing the people who are telling you that they’re worried about the legitimacy of American democracy.