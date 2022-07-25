July 25, 2022

WELL, THAT’S WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOUR GOVERNMENT IS CORRUPT AND RIGGED: Shocking poll: Majority believe government is “corrupt and rigged.” “It’s understandable for members of the party that is out of power to have a more sour view of the government, but that’s not really what we’re seeing here. . . . You may find yourself thinking something along the lines of, ‘Good. It’s not just me.’ Or possibly the notion that it’s a relief that other people have their eyes open and can see what’s been going on. I’ll confess that those thoughts flitted through my mind when I first read the results. But I would like to assure you after further consideration that this is not good news for anyone. . . . While I understand that Tucker Carlson can be a controversial figure at times, he’s been sounding warnings about this precise situation for months now. There is a limit to how much people will be willing or able to tolerate.”

I’ve been sounding warnings for years.