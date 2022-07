THE NEW SPACE RACE: Second module docks at China’s space station, large rocket stage tracked in orbit. “The Wentian module had a mass at takeoff of 23,000 kilograms and is designed to host a range of science cabinets for on-orbit experiments. It also provides backup life support and propulsion for Tianhe, which launched in April 2021, and provides new working and living quarters and an EVA hatch for astronauts.”