July 25, 2022

NO YOU CAN’T HAVE YOUR UNICORN FART ENERGY:  41 Inconvenient Truths on the “New Energy Economy”.

Or why taking advice on policy from an autistic high school drop out might be a bad idea. She never learned the math. What’s your excuse?

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 5:00 am
