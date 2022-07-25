July 25, 2022
LENA, BABY, YOU’RE THE ONE OUT OF TOUCH: Justice Elena Kagan: SCOTUS Losing ‘All Connection … With Public Sentiment’ Is ‘Dangerous’ for America.
Also, you’re supposed to follow the constitution, not the talking heads.
