«
»

July 25, 2022

LENA, BABY, YOU’RE THE ONE OUT OF TOUCH:  Justice Elena Kagan: SCOTUS Losing ‘All Connection … With Public Sentiment’ Is ‘Dangerous’ for America.

Also, you’re supposed to follow the constitution, not the talking heads.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 2:21 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.