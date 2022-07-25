July 25, 2022

STEVEN HAYWARD: Piercing the Electric Car Fantasy. “With electricity rates rising fastest in those places that have overemphasized “renewable” energy such as California or Germany, it’s not clear that consumers will save much by driving a more expensive electric car and paying higher utility rates. And that’s if you can still fill it up with electrons whenever you want to. During recent power crunches, which are threatening to become endemic in the U.S. under the current policies of the Biden apparatchiks, grid operators have asked EV owners not to charge their vehicles in the evening, when power demand is highest and the time of day when most working people will want to charge their cars.”

Well, working people. The country isn’t being run for their benefit these days, you know.