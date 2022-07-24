July 24, 2022

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Jill Biden heckled in Connecticut: ‘Your husband’s the worst president we’ve ever had.’ Sadly, it’s true.

“A man was clearly angered over gas prices and wanted Jill Biden to know. Jill Biden was in Connecticut as part of a three-state trip focused on summer learning. The heckling incident happened as Biden and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona exited an SUV and entered a building in New Haven. . . . ‘Your husband is the worst president we ever had. You owe us gas money,’ an unnamed man yelled at her during the exchange.'”