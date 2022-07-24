July 24, 2022

PREDICTION: BODYBUILDERS WILL BE THE FIRST TO USE THIS. Hibernating Bears Have a Secret Superpower Hiding in Their Blood. “If we humans tried to lie dormant for as long as a black bear, our muscles would begin wasting away from the sheer lack of physical activity. But when a bear emerges from its den at the start of spring, it stretches out a lean and strong body. The creature’s muscle mass and strength are largely maintained from the year before, despite little to no movement, not even to drink or eat, poop or pee.”