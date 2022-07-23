July 23, 2022

REMEMBER WHEN CLARK TOLD RUSS TO ‘UNRAVEL THESE’? Our bodies often face a similar but vastly more serious challenge in which failure is not an option. Fortunately, as explained in this Discovery Science video on HillFaith, we have what “Christmas Vacation” lacked – a Topoisomerase Molecular Machine (TMM)!

And, since I can already see on some of the regular commenters here the same skeptical face that Russ gets when Clark asks him when was the last time he overdid anything, yes, the video is intended to illustrate Intelligent Design. Regardless of your take on that issue, give the video a watch and I suspect we can all agree that the TMM is remarkable, regardless of its origin.