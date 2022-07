I HAVE A PRE-RELEASE COPY OF THE NEW ALBUM AND IT’S EXCELLENT: SUPREME BEINGS OF LEISURE END 14 YEAR HIATUS WITH NEW SINGLE “FULL CIRCLE,” ANNOUNCE FOURTH ALBUM ’22.’

For those wondering why I care, they’ve been one of my favorite bands for over 20 years, since I discovered them on the late, lamented Listen.com, and I’ve gotten to know some of them over the past several years.