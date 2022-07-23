July 23, 2022
THINGS YOU CAN DO IF YOU ACTUALLY CARE ABOUT THE PLANET: Saskatchewan, Ontario to roll out mini-nuclear reactors: The GEH zero-emission reactors – each with enough power to fuel more than 200,000 homes – could be deployed by 2030s.
