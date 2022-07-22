July 22, 2022

NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT: National Institutes for Health’s (NIH) Dr. Anthony Fauci’s federal pension will be $414,667 annually. That’s more than the President gets in annual salary. Fauci, who is the highest paid employee on the federal payroll of 4.3 million people, has said he will officially leave the government in January 2025 after 59 years, at age 85.

That pension income, by the way, does not include any of those 23 secret royalty payments Fauci received from still-undisclosed payers and unknown amounts between 2010 and 2020. And don’t forget that Fauci’s wife, Christine Grady, is also on the federal payroll in the same NIH, making a salary that is higher than that paid the Vice President.