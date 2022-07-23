Home
Photos
Other Writings
Advertising
«
READER FAVORITE: LED Floor Lamps for Bedroom, Living Room, with Remote & Touch Control. #Commiss…
REMEMBER WHEN CLARK TOLD RUSS TO ‘UNRAVEL THESE’? Our bodies often face a similar but vastly more se…
»
July 23, 2022
I KNOW IT’S SILLY, but I do kind of like the idea of carrying a
derringer
in a sleeve holster.
Tweet
Posted by
Glenn Reynolds
at 4:00 pm
About
FAQ
Podcasts
Advertising
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
California – Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California – CCPA Notice
Powered by
WordPress
|
Instapundit & Instapundit.com Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off.
| VIEW MOBILE SITE