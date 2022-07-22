July 22, 2022

WELL: U.S. considers giving Warthog warplanes to Ukraine and training its pilots. “U.S. Air Force leaders have raised the possibility of training Ukrainian pilots in the United States and giving Ukraine the American fleet of A-10 Warthog ground-attack planes — an idea that could solve a problem for both countries.”

Is this just an Air Force ploy to get rid of the A-10? Yes, yes it is: “And the Air Force has for years wanted to get rid of the A-10s. That would free up maintenance money for new planes that can be used for multiple purposes, and would be more effective in a possible conflict with China. But Congress has blocked every attempt to retire the A-10.”

I suspect that the A-10s, which are designed specifically to stop Russian (Soviet) tanks, would do a good job here, though you’d need SAM suppression too, probably. But I also suspect that’s not why the Air Firce is floating this.