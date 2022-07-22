July 22, 2022

IT’S PATHETIC THAT THIS COUNTS AS A WIN, BUT A WIN IS STILL A WIN: Big Court Win For Parents’ Right To Attend And Speak Out At School Board Meetings. “The decision gives much of the background, including the details of several school board meetings at which McBreairty challenged school policies. leading the school board to issue a warning letter to McBreairty. At later meetings, he continued to challenge Board members. In none of these school board meetings was McBreairty alleged to have commited any threat or any conduct requiring law enforcement intervention, until the Board barred him and police prevented him from entering a School Board meeting. . . . This is a big win for parents. School Boards don’t like criticism, and have allies in the powerful teachers unions, the National Association of School Boards, and the federal DOJ.”

Know your place, peasants!

To which the proper response is: I do, my place is putting a boot in your ass.