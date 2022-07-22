July 22, 2022

#JOURNALISM: In its article about Dave Chappelle, The Washington Post changes “recent transphobic jokes” to “recent jokes about transgender people” and makes no note of the correction. “I’ll repeat my criticism that this was an important, substantive change correcting a shameful journalistic mistake. It should be acknowledged forthrightly, with assurance that the paper will pay attention and make an effort to avoid repeating this mistake. I want to see a ‘CORRECTION’ notice on this article!”