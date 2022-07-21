July 21, 2022

MY NEW YORK POST COLUMN: America’s woke Army is facing a recruiting nightmare. “The worst part is this: The military leadership has broken faith with the troops. We don’t hear much about the debacle in Afghanistan that took place not even a year ago — since it makes a Democratic administration look bad, it’s not a fit subject for conversation in polite society — but people haven’t forgotten.”

Plus: “To have a volunteer army, you need volunteers.”

UPDATE: From the comments: “How fitting that this is posted right next to the robot dog with the machine gun.”