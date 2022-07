I HAVE A QUESTION: IS THE OPENING — TAKING DOWN REALLY — OF THE BORDERS, AN ATTEMPT TO CREATE NEW PANDEMIC PANIC? New York State Confirms Polio Case, First Recorded Case Since 2013.

Just curious, really. I’m convinced attempts at such won’t work, because the Covidiocy was an example of Manuel Garcia O’Kelly’s (in Heinlein’s The Moon Is A Harsh Mistress) classification of jokes: “Funny only once.”