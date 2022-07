ON THE ONE HAND, THIS IS ENTIRELY TRUE. On the other hand, NeverTrump Republicans, heavily represented at National Review, told us that this geriatric incompetent was indisputably a better choice than Trump, who was neither geriatric nor incompetent. What’s more, this was a view rooted largely in aesthetics, class loyalty, and self-importance. Everything that has gone wrong in the Biden era was predictable, and in fact was predicted, by those not blinded by Trump-hatred.