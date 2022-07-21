July 21, 2022

TO BE FAIR, THAT’S ONLY BECAUSE IT WAS AWESOME, AND THE GREEN NEW DEAL SUCKS: Americans Want Their Old Fossil-Fuel Economy Back — I&I/TIPP Poll. “Just 32% of those answering the poll, which has a margin of error of +/-2.5 percentage points, said they support Biden’s climate change policy even if it means higher energy prices. But a far larger majority of 57% answered in the negative. They either said they disagreed with his policies and want more and cheaper energy (41%), or don’t think climate change should be a U.S. policy priority (10%), or don’t even believe that the climate is changing (6%).”