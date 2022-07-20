July 20, 2022

FIGHT THE POWER: Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson acquitted of rioting in 2019, says he’ll sue the DA for discriminatory prosecution.

It wasn’t just the judge and Gibson who thought the charges were off base. A former Clatsop County DA named Joshua Marquis told KATU, “The DA’s Office and Schmidt in particular invested a great deal on this. It’s highly unusual for judges to basically say, I don’t know what you were thinking.”

Here’s a local news report on the acquittal. As you’ll see, Judge Souede actually said, “I am somewhat bewildered that the state has driven this case to this point.” Stick around to the end of this report for a law professor contacted by KOIN6 who seemed to agree this case could raise the appearance that the DA was not applying the law equally to all potential defendants. In other words, Joey Gibson may have a case here.