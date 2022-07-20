July 20, 2022

IT’S ONLY AN “INSURRECTION” WHEN REPUBLICANS DO IT: Capitol Police Release Damning Facts, Slam DOJ Decision to Not Charge the ‘Colbert Nine.’ “If you read the entire statement, it’s abundantly clear that this was not just a misunderstanding brought about by a group of people who weren’t aware of the rules. They were informed multiple times over multiple days via multiple incidents that they could not be in any of the Capitol buildings without a credentialed escort. Earlier on June 16th, they had been escorted out of the Capitol Rotunda and told the rules. Their intent to ignore the law in order to harass GOP members isn’t in doubt.”

And Merrick Garland is a political hack of the first order. He didn’t belong on the Supreme Court, and he’s not even fit to be Attorney General.