NOW THAT’S “GUN CONTROL:” Update: Eli Dicken stopped the mall shooter in 15 seconds flat, landing 8 out of 10 shots from his 9mm at 40 freaking yards! “Ison explained to WRTV, Dicken’s first shot at the gunman was from 40-50 yards away and it appeared the very first shot hit the gunman. Dicken was able to hit the gunman with additional rounds. On Tuesday, Johnson County Coroner Mike Pruitt said an autopsy found the suspect had eight gunshot wounds and none were self-inflicted.”

400 heavily armed officers in Uvalde waited in a hallway for an hour while a mass shooter gunned down 19 children. A 22-year-old kid with a pistol in Indiana took down a mass shooter in 15 seconds. https://t.co/7eaCfRo54b — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 19, 2022