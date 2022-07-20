July 20, 2022

TELL THEM TO GET LOST: Knock, Knock: Video Shows ATF Straw Purchase Task Force Asking to See Delaware Man’s Guns.

The agent said they were verifying that people who bought multiple firearms still had the guns in their possession. The homeowner had bought seven firearms since January 2022.

He asked the men for identification, which the agents and trooper produced. They admitted they did not have a search warrant. The doorbell camera recorded what happened next. . . .

The homeowner agreed to get the firearms, closed the front door while the agents remained on the front porch, unaware they were being recorded.

Trooper “He doesn’t believe we’re cops.”

Agent 1 “I don’t blame him.”