MORE ON THE LATEST FROM THE UNIFORM LAWS COMMISSION: Direct Wine Shipping Comes Under Fire. “Wine wholesalers won a battle in their fight against US wine lovers on Wednesday, as the Uniform Law Commission passed a model Alcohol Direct-Shipping Compliance Act that could make shipping wine more difficult and expensive.”

