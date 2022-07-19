July 19, 2022

#JOURNALISM: AP: “Rare in US for an active shooter to be stopped by bystander.”

To begin with, definitions are important. Self defense events happen every day in America, whether at home or out and about. I write on firearms and 2A rights, so I bypass chances to pen something else on self defense events literally every day to focus more on the mechanical and materials engineering of firearms, ammunition performance, method of carry, training, and the things that interest me. The author has subdivided his topic as best as he can in order to make his most convincing case. He has neglected literally thousands of cases of interest.

But even then, is he correct? Maybe not. . . . The researchers list more than sixty times permit holders have stopped likely mass shootings in public. I judge a few of them to be not applicable for various reasons, but that doesn’t negate the force of the copious data.

The author at AP did a lousy job of research, but then, that has become the standard for the legacy media.