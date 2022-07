THE UNIFORM LAWS COMMISSION has produced a draft direct-to-consumer interstate alcohol sales law. Normally, alcohol follows a three-tier distribution system: Producers sell to wholesalers/distributors, who sell to retailers, who sell to consumers. Letting producers sell directly to consumers will make the middlemen unhappy. In fact, it already has: WSWA Issues Statement In Response To Uniform Law Commission Adopting Direct-To-Consumer Alcohol Shipping Proposal.