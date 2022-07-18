«

July 18, 2022

EVERYONE LAUGHS AT JOE BIDEN. AND HE MIGHT HURT THE REST OF THE WORLD MORE THAN HE HURTS US:  Arabs laugh at Joe Biden’s plea to pump more oil for him.

Because the rest of the world is more dependent on us than they know.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 5:30 am
