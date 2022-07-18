July 18, 2022

THE PROMISE OF Nanomechanical Computers. “Our gate uses the bistability of a nonlinear mechanical resonator to define logical states. These states are efficiently coupled into and out of the gate via nanomechanical waveguides, which provide the mechanical equivalent of electrical wires. Crucially, the input and output states share the same spatiotemporal characteristics, so that the output of one gate can serve as the input for the next. Our architecture is CMOS compatible, while realistic miniaturisation could allow both gigahertz frequencies and an energy cost that approaches the fundamental Landauer limit.”