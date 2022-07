IF HE DOESN’T LIKE THE LAW, HE SHOULD HAVE TO LIVE WITHOUT ITS PROTECTIONS: Not Content With Violating the 2nd Amendment, Gavin Newsom is Now Attacking 1st Amendment Rights.

But he’s not just a wannabe tyrant, he’s also a moron who knows nothing of gun safety: “Gov. Newsom held a .22-caliber youth model rifle and called it a ‘weapon of war’ while pointing it directly at the cameraman”

These people deserve neither respect nor obedience.