July 18, 2022

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Zogby: Base abandons Biden, ‘terrible numbers.’ “A mainly miserable week for President Joe Biden. Terrible numbers. Inflation grew at a 9.1% annualized rate. Wholesale prices grew at a staggering 11.3% rate. His average approval rating is 38%, with just a 33% approval from the New York Times/Siena College poll. That same poll revealed that 64% of registered Democrats do not want him to run again in 2024, including a stunning 94% of those under 30 — a group Biden won by 24 points in 2020.”

Related: The ‘cabal’ that bragged of foisting Joe Biden on us must answer for his failed presidency.

Also: Biden’s Collapse Exposes Rot in the Establishment: The problem isn’t really Joe Biden. It’s that the supposed “adults in the room” who surround him are children with no self-awareness and a violent allergy to accountability.