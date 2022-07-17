July 17, 2022

“MEDICAL GASLIGHTING” IS THE NEW TERM FOR WHEN DOCTORS TELL PEOPLE THERE’S NOTHING WRONG WITH THEM: ‘Medical gaslighting’ is common, especially among women.

Of course, sometimes doctors will be wrong, because in my experience most of them are not great diagnosticians. And it will usually involve women because women visit doctors with complaints much more often than men. But “medical gaslighting” imports a notion of bad faith instead of error. It’s the medical version of “believe all women,” and you know how well that turned out. . .