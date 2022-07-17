«
July 17, 2022

MEN CAN DO ANYTHING BETTER THAN WOMEN, EVEN BE WOMEN: Lia Thomas nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year. See also Bruce/Caitlin Jenner, Woman of the Year.

It’s funny, we were told for ages that men were the obsolete sex. And now . . . .

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:30 am
