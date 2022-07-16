July 16, 2022

NOTHING THAT THE REST OF THE WORLD DOES FOR “CLIMATE CHANGE” MATTERS, BECAUSE OF THIS: China to increase coal production. “Official plans call for boosting coal production capacity by 300 million tons this year, according to news reports. That is equal to 7 percent of last year’s output of 4.1 billion tons, which was an increase of 5.7 percent over 2020. . . . China is the top producer and consumer of coal. Global trends hinge on what Beijing does. The Communist Party has rejected binding emissions commitments, citing its economic development needs. Beijing has avoided joining governments that promised to phase out use of coal-fired power. . . . China accounts for 26.1 percent of global emissions, more than double the US share of 12.8 percent, according to the World Resources Institute (WRI). Rhodium Group, a research firm, says China emits more than all developed economies combined. Per person, China’s 1.4 billion people on average emit the equivalent of 8.4 tons of carbon dioxide annually, according to WRI.”