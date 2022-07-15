July 15, 2022

SOON THE LEFT WILL HAVE TO BUILD A WALL TO KEEP ITS PEOPLE IN: Lefty scholar flees progressives’ “real chilling effect” — and joins free-market think tank instead. “This is pretty easy to grasp when considering the incentives involved in wokery. It’s entirely based on immutable characteristics, and now to intersectionality between them, rather than on philosophy or proper ideology. If everything is race and sex/gender, what room is there for rational philosophy and policy debate on the merits?”