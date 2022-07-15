July 15, 2022

ME, OVER A YEAR AGO: “The Democrats are increasingly the party of the college- and graduate-school-educated white gentry class. The Republicans are increasingly the party of the working class, which includes a lot of . . . blacks and Hispanics.”

Josh Kraushaar today: “Democrats are becoming the party of upscale voters concerned more about issues like gun control and abortion rights. Republicans are quietly building a multiracial coalition of working-class voters, with inflation as an accelerant.”

Related: Democrats are in denial about why they are losing Hispanic voters.