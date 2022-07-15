July 15, 2022

THIS IS WHY EMPLOYERS ARE WILLING TO PAY WOMEN TO ABORT ELSEWHERE: It costs $20,000 to give birth in the US, study finds.

Okay, I’m not going to claim Portugal in the sixties had great care, but I think accounting for inflation and different currency, my mom paid the midwife $50 for my birth. But she did have to pay for the midwife’s cab ride, so you know?

Look, the truth is that you’re paying that much for a process most women throughout history managed with no medical help because there’s a lot of illegals giving birth for free. (And being treated for horrendous diseases for free.) And someone has to pay.