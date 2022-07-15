July 15, 2022
SO, THE TEACHERS’ UNION WANTS TO ELIMINATE THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY AS A VIABLE ENTITY? Teachers Union Wants Democrats to Fight Republicans on Critical Race Theory.
Given how many of them are Marxists, I’m all for that.
