July 15, 2022

SO, THE TEACHERS’ UNION WANTS TO ELIMINATE THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY AS A VIABLE ENTITY?  Teachers Union Wants Democrats to Fight Republicans on Critical Race Theory.

Given how many of them are Marxists, I’m all for that.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 2:00 am
