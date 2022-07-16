«

July 16, 2022

OPEN THREAD: Last night’s was captioned “When will it end?” Well, the open thread won’t end, but I’m giving the musical references a break. I started those nearly 2 1/2 years ago for pandemic relief. We’re over that now.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 9:30 pm
