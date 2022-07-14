July 14, 2022

FIRE SUES ON BEHALF OF U. OF WASHINGTON PROF WHO PUSHED BACK ON PREFERRED ‘LAND ACKNOWLEDGEMENT.’ Instead of UW’s preferred text, Prof. Stuart Reges wrote on his syllabus, “I acknowledge that by the labor theory of property the Coast Salish people can claim historical ownership of almost none of the land currently occupied by the University of Washington.” Shenanigans ensued.

Your more rigorous moral philosophers might suggest that if UW actually believes its claim on the land is illegitimate, it should give it back.