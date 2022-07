HMM: Stephen Carter Makes the Case for Barring the Bar Exam.

So Steve Carter — who’s one of my old lawprofs — is a very smart guy. And at one point I would have agreed with him. But given that I no longer trust the people in charge of legal education to do their jobs, I welcome outside metrics, even flawed ones. Likewise I’m not a huge fan of the LSAT, but I really don’t trust the people doing law school admissions.