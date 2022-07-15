July 15, 2022

BRAD TEMPLETON: Air Travel Overload Has Made A Nightmare Which Could Be Better If Airlines Did Their Digital Transformation Better.

Well, that’s one thing they could do. But the biggest problem on my last flight was the disgraceful setup and management at immigration in Philly. Signage was inadequate, the flow from kiosks to customs required people to pass back through the crowd of people waiting for kiosks, and everything was just pretty sorry.

Then there’s the pointless ritual of getting your bags, walking past a customs guy, and then rechecking them — and then having to go back through security because you’ve been around the bags. (The latter even if, like us, you’re carry-on only). A complete waste of time.

And here’s an idea: Separate immigration/customs lines for people who have to make a connecting flight. We were jammed behind people (who obviously don’t fly much and didn’t know what to do) and then as we sprinted for our flight we saw them exiting for the “ground transportation” exit.