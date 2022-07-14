July 14, 2022

DO TELL: U.S. Public Health Agencies Aren’t ‘Following the Science,’ Officials Say: ‘People are getting bad advice and we can’t say anything.’ “The calls and text messages are relentless. On the other end are doctors and scientists at the top levels of the NIH, FDA and CDC. They are variously frustrated, exasperated and alarmed about the direction of the agencies to which they have devoted their careers. . . . Why are they embarrassed? In short, bad science. The longer answer: that the heads of their agencies are using weak or flawed data to make critically important public health decisions. That such decisions are being driven by what’s politically palatable to people in Washington or to the Biden administration. And that they have a myopic focus on one virus instead of overall health.”