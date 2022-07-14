July 14, 2022

REALCLEARINVESTIGATIONS: The Feds Pile Up Vaccine ‘Adverse Event’ Reports as They Decry Scaremongering Elsewhere. “Since the Food and Drug Administration authorized the first vaccines for COVID-19 in late 2020, the government and much of the media have insisted that the medicines developed in record time are safe and effective. Those who raised questions about them have been routinely dismissed as conspiracy theorists. And yet an online database co-administered by the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control has compiled more than 1.3 million reports of vaccine-implicated ‘adverse events’ running the gamut from mild to severe, including 29,000 deaths.”

All vaccines have side effects, of course, but the moralizing and self-righteous censorship regarding this vaccine has been particularly egregious. But, as with Fauci’s recent remarks, there seems to be a bit of a climb-down going on.