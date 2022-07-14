July 14, 2022

CHARTING BIDEN’S INFLATION EXCUSES: It’s getting to the point with the guy in the Oval Office that even Democrats, like those at the New York Times editorial page, are encouraging him not to run again in 2024. Inflation is the driving force behind such conclusions from the party faithful.

Now along comes Issues & Insights with an evocative chart that precisely tracks inflation’s steeply upward path with each of Biden’s continually changing excuses for the worst price increases this country has seen since 1981.

To hear Biden repeat an excuse once is bad enough, but to see this chart brings home the disquieting question of whether the Chief Executive is purposely misleading the American people or merely reading whatever his staff puts on his notecards and teleprompter to mislead the American people. Either way …