July 14, 2022

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: WSJ: The baby-formula shortage is getting … worse? “Joe Biden made a big deal about the airlifts and his use of the Defense Production Act, but the former was more show than substance and the latter even more so.”

Plus: “Biden and his team could have lifted the tariffs on imports of baby formula and ordered the FDA to approve the labeling of European-produced formula, a point that has nothing to do with its nutritional value or safety. They could still take these steps, which would then allow those manufacturers to regularly ship their product to the US for sale rather than have the US Air Force transport it on an emergency basis to provide a drop-in-the-bucket level of assistance to hungry infants and panicked parents. Instead, Biden’s doing as little as possible while hoping no one notices that he hasn’t solved the crisis, or even dented it.”