July 14, 2022

INSURRECTION! Harvard Law instructor: ‘It is our civic duty to accost’ the ‘6 justices who overturned Roe.’ “Harvard Law clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo recently took to Twitter call for the public harassment of the six Justices who voted in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade. ‘The 6 justices who overturned Roe should never know peace again. It is our civic duty to accost them every time they are in public,’ Caraballo wrote.”

I remember when higher education, and legal education, were defended as helping to promote a healthy civil society. Now they look more like producers of intellectual toxic waste.