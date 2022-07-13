July 13, 2022

BIDEN’S PROBLEM ISN’T THAT HE’S OLD PER SE BUT THAT HE LACKS MENTAL CAPACITY: ‘Life begins at 80’: Trump says Biden concerns have ‘little to do with his age.’

The thing is, Biden’s basement-campaign strategy was based on his handlers — and the complicit press — knowing that he lacked the mental capacity to campaign, much less be president, and pushing him and covering for him anyway. And they had help from Big Tech and other corporate leaders.

