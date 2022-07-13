July 13, 2022

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
WHY NOT THE WORST? “I asked over the weekend if there has ever been an administration with a less impressive cabinet than President Biden’s and posited that Michael Barone might be able to come up with one. It occurred to me to ask him.”
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.