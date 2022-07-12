July 12, 2022

JILL BIDEN IS THE GIFT THAT KEEPS ON GIVING: Howie Carr: Democrats look ill from too many ‘bogoda’ breakfast tacos.

The wheels are coming off the Democrats’ wagon, and not just in Washington either.

They’re losing it here in Massachusetts too, even though most of the attention is focused on the unprecedented catastrophe that is the Brandon administration.

On Monday, for instance, Dementia Joe Biden said that the Parkland High shootings occurred, not in 2018, but in 1918. He didn’t even correct himself. On the same day, his wife Dr. Jill compared Hispanics to “breakfast tacos” and mispronounced bodegas as “bogodas.”

And then there’s the vice president, who when asked by an interviewer about why the Democrats did nothing legislatively about abortion rights for a half-century, responded in her usual fashion: “I do believe that we should have rightly believed but certainly we believed that certain issues are just settled, certain issues are just settled.”

Interviewer: “Clearly were not.”

“No, that’s right and that’s why I do believe that we are living in sadly um real unsettled times.”